CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Veterans Nursing Home is officially underway.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday morning.

The $52 million facility will offer 108 beds, areas for physical, occupational and clinical therapy.

To be eligible for admission, a veteran must have lived in South Carolina for a year, received a general or honorable discharge and need long-term nursing care.

The nursing home is expected to open in the Spring of 2021.