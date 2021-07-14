Groundbreaking for affordable residential development held in Spartanburg

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

A groundbreaking for The Fitzgerald was held in Spartanburg Wednesday. (WSPA)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A groundbreaking for “The Fitzgerald,” a new 132-unit residential development coming to the corner of Kennedy and Union streets in Downtown Spartanburg, was held Wednesday morning

Speakers from City Council, County Council, OneSpartanburg, and the development team were in attendance.

Councilmember Jerome rice says this will be the first large development on the land in years.

  • A groundbreaking for The Fitzgerald was held in Spartanburg Wednesday. (WSPA)

This will be the first of it’s kind with 13 affordable units. Partners for Active Living say that the Mary Black Rail Trail will be continued along the development.

This in an effort to move toward 1,000 units downtown to make it more vibrant. The goal is to bring vibrancy to Union Street.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store