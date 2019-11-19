Group donates dog that can detect electronics to SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina sheriff and the governor say a group dedicated to protecting children has donated a dog that can detect electronic devices and computer storage.

Defenders for Children said Oakley the dog can detect electronics and point them out to handlers similar to how a drug dog finds narcotics.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says his deputies will use the new dog to help them find hidden storage devices that can be smaller than a thumbnail while conducting search warrants.

Lott said at a news conference that for now the dog will be mostly used in child pornography cases.

Gov. Henry McMaster says he hopes the group can place the trained dogs in several places across South Carolina.

The group says it costs about $23,000 to train one dog.