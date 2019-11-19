Group donates dog that can detect electronics to SC

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
computer_305573

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina sheriff and the governor say a group dedicated to protecting children has donated a dog that can detect electronic devices and computer storage.

Defenders for Children said Oakley the dog can detect electronics and point them out to handlers similar to how a drug dog finds narcotics.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says his deputies will use the new dog to help them find hidden storage devices that can be smaller than a thumbnail while conducting search warrants.

Lott said at a news conference that for now the dog will be mostly used in child pornography cases.

Gov. Henry McMaster says he hopes the group can place the trained dogs in several places across South Carolina.

The group says it costs about $23,000 to train one dog.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Turkey Day Giveaway
Color Your Weather
Dollywood Ticket Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store