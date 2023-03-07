SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Every Thursday, if you head to Carolina Fine Foods in Simpsonville for breakfast you’ll likely run into a group of Veterans who frequent the spot.

“I enjoy working with these guys because of all the different experiences we’ve had, different places that they’ve been,” Tal Cloud told 7NEWS. “The stories that we hear— because what he did in the Navy, and what I did in the Army were altogether different.”

Cloud is an Army veteran. He started the group about two years ago.

“I think we have a good time together,” Cloud said. “And I think the real important part of this whole thing is that we do enjoy each other’s company. And we can look forward to Thursday.”

Every Thursday, that is.

Ralph Aleardi was also in the Army.

“I had my basic army administration course in South Korea in Fort Jackson as well. And eventually, I was assigned in 1963 to Europe,” Aleardi said. “I went to Germany, I was stationed in Munich, for most of 63 and all 64. I was a battery clerk for those who are not well-initiated. A battery clerk is the same as a company clerk. And artillery. They’re called backfiring battery, so they call you a battery clerk. I had a good time there. Best time of my life in fact.”

So was Bob Langenderfer.

“I was in the United States military. I was in the Army. I am the baby of this group. I went into the military because my friends and neighbors chose me. I was drafted. I went in in February of 1971. And I was able to get a three-month early out, because they were starting to de-escalate the Vietnam crisis,” Langenderfer explained.

He was a street cop and his duties were to enforce the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

Tim Burnham was also in the army. He’s a Vietnam veteran.

“I was a combat engineer, building bridges and, you know helipads and bunkers,” Burnham said. “I’m telling you they’re a good bunch of guys. They are funny. They’re down to earth. And I I appreciate that.”

And Jim Hermanson.

​”I went into the medical corps, and I was a combat medic. I took basic to San Antonio, Texas,” Hermanson shared.

He was a part of the 45th medical battalion.

“Which is part of the third armored division. And I spent more time in the field than I did in the barracks because what we did, we supported ambulances for infantry, artillery, and the tankers,” said Hermanson.

Then you have Anthony Stolarski, United States Airforce veteran.

“I graduated from high school at 17,” Stolarski said. “Five days later I was in the United States Air Force.”

Stolarski said he enjoyed getting to see the world while serving.

“They say that the only time to travel is when you’re in service, it’s the truth,” Stolarski said. “It didn’t cost me anything. I got out of the service and I liked to work on airplanes so much that years later, I joined the Air National Guard in the state of Maryland and was with them for five and a half years.”

And Richard Smith and Joseph Twatchmen, both Navy veterans.

“We get some interesting conversations going from time to time,” Smith said.

“I think the best bunch of guys have ever been with. I mean that. They’re all legitimately crazy!,” Twatchman added.

​”We have a lot of camaraderie together. I think that’s because of the time we’re in back in the 60s-70s,” Hermanson said.

He added they’re all brothers in arms. Maybe not in combat — but in life.

“We all believe in this country. And some have a little different politics, but we’re all together and friends because of the fact of what we have going on,” said Hermanson.

Tal Cloud, Ralph Aleardi, Bob Langenderfer, Tim Burnham, Jim Hermanson, Anthony Stolarski, Richard Smith and Joseph Twatchmen— Thank You For Your Service.