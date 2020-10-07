Group seeks changes at Georgia park honoring Confederacy

A massive mountainside carving depicting Confederate leaders Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson is shown on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Stone Mountain, Ga. The grassroots group Stone Mountain Action Coalition is seeking to have the Confederate flag removed from the popular park and streets like Robert E. Lee Boulevard renamed there. They also want the park to allow the natural flora and fauna to grow over and obscure the carving. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) — Local religious leaders and a grassroots group have held a prayer event on Stone Mountain, gathering in the shadow of a Confederate flag they want removed among other changes at the park boasting a massive carving of Confederate leaders.

Tuesday’s gathering included impassioned prayer and pleas for change at the park, which is popular with hikers and sightseers and features the mountainside carving to Southern secessionists Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson.

Around the park, quotes from Confederate soldiers and leaders adorn benches, statues and plaques on the ground.

Members of the Stone Mountain Action Coalition want those reminders removed.