Growth and Development in Greer

Greer, SC (WSPA) – If you take a look around the City of Greer, new homes are being built pretty much everywhere. There’s new construction and lots won’t be empty for long.

For Amanda Brown, the amenities Greer has to offer is a treat for her and her family.

“This is just so conveniently located, so nice, not too busy.” Resident, Amanda Brown said.

The small town feel is what draws many to Greer, but there’s nothing small about its growth.

“It’s interesting because our footprint is nearly 27 square miles, so we’ve got a very large footprint,” City of Greer, Mayor Rick Danner said.

At Monday’s council meeting, officials voted on the expansion of a number of projects including the annexation of the O’Neal Project.

“Typically it’s done for a multitude of reasons but primarily for the infrastructure for water sewer electric gas for the utilities that go along with it”, Mayor Danner said.

The expanding development is situated off North State 101 and O’Neal Church Road, expanding the tax base and it’s residents.

“Growth is good for the market housing market the housing markets bringing bringing better things to the area.” Brown said.

The O’Neal Development is a combination of homes, townhomes and shops.

“Were on pace to do a thousand new homes in the city of Greer this year so we are obviously meeting a demand. ” Mayor Danner said.

City officials also approved a preliminary plan for a 24-lot residential development on Poplar Drive Extension.