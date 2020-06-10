GSC excludes grad photos of students who held up fist in solidarity against racial injustice

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Many high school seniors here in Greenville County celebrated graduating, and for many it was a victory especially during these uncertain times.

Although for one graduate, he said he feels left out after not seeing his picture included in his school’s photo album online.

Donte Kearse graduated from Woodmont High School this month but after he walked across the stage his moment was dampened.

“I was waiting for this moment my entire life and I’m finally able to do it, and I was thinking of doing something that was meaningful for my senior photo,” Donte Kearse said.

According to his mother, she received a call from administrators saying that her son’s photo will not be added to his school’s online photo album.

“I got a call form the principal of Woodmont High School approximately 3 hours after graduation informing me that his boss at the district informed him that the picture will not go up because Donte’s raising of the hand can be considered a gang sign” Yasmin Kearse said.

This happened after Donte held up his fist in solidarity while walking across the stage, after seeing other students throwing up peace signs and other hand gestures. The only difference is many of those students’ photos remained in the album.

According to Tim Waller, director of media relations at Greenville County School, the fist gesture for some could be seen as offensive and they wanted to exclude anything they believe could be politically divisive.

“It means different things to different people and as a public entity, a tax payer funded entity, our job is not to try to interpret what a certain symbol means, but it’s to stay out of that fray,” said Waller.

Donte said holding up his fist symbolized his solidarity with everything that’s been happening and for him it means he stands with anyone who has went through any injustice.

“It was taken as a symbol of something violent but it’s the complete opposite. It stands for power and peace, and people’s hope,” Donte said.

Waller told me that approx. 20 out of 5,000 total students had photos removed, he also mentioned that Greenville County Schools, with assistance from Furman University, is working develop a Diversity and Inclusion team.