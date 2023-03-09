GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport announced Thursday its new airline and nonstop service to Connecticut and Florida.

Avelo Airlines said they are offering affordable, convenient and reliable nonstop flights from GSP to New Haven and Orlando.

Avelo said their service to Orlando (MCO) will begin on June 7 with twice weekly flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays then transitioning to Mondays and Fridays on June 23.

Avelo is the only airline offering nonstop jet service to MCO.

Service to New Haven (HVN) begins June 22 with twice weekly flights on Thursdays and Sundays according to Avelo.

Both routes will operate on a Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft.