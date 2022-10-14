SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Spartanburg International Airport celebrated its 60-year anniversary Thursday with a passenger-appreciation event.

Passengers learned about the airport’s history and entered to win airline tickets while enjoying other prizes in the landside terminal.

GSP Internation Airport Communications Manager Michelle Newman said the airport is well-prepared to meet the community’s growth as the company continues to move forward over the next 60 years.

Airport officials also celebrated employee appreciation day.