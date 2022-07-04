GREER, SC (WSPA)- Airports in the Carolinas and across the Nation expect a busy travel season for the 4th of July.

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport expects delays and cancellations to be a “recurring theme” this summer.

GSP President and CEO David Edwards said short staffs across the nation’s airlines will clash with severe summer weather.

Edwards’ advice is to be patient if your flight gets delayed or canceled last minute.

A good way to potentially avoid issues, Edwards said, is to book your flight early in the morning to cut the risk of any summer storms causing problems with your flight.

“Try to book your flight out early in the morning,” Edwards said, “that might give you your best chance to not having a cancellation.”

It’s also a good idea to arrive early for your flight.

Edwards said, being two hours early for your flight at GSP Airport should be more than enough time to make your flight.