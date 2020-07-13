GSP installs 2 vending machines containing PPE for travelers

GREER, SC (WSPA) – Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport officials said there are two newly installed vending machines for people needing to buy personal protection equipment while traveling.

According to a news release, the “Clean&Safe Travels” vending machines offer face masks, hand sanitizers, gloves, as well as select health and travel products.

GSP officials said the machines can be found in Concourse A and Concourse B.

“At GSP, we are always looking for new ways to exceed our customers’ expectations,” GSP President and CEO Dave Edwards said. “PPE vending machines are a perfect complement to our airport-wide efforts to combat the spread of the Coronavius.”

The airport has also installed plexiglass shields in high traffic areas, have encouraged the use of face masks by airport workers and passengers, put up social distancing reminders, added hand sanitizing stations and have expanded the airport’s enhanced cleaning procedures.