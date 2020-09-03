GSP Int’l Airport leaders, medical experts offer holiday travel advice

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Labor Day weekend is a historically busy time for travel and several agencies are urging locals to take caution when they go on vacation.

According to a statement from Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Chris Lombardozzi, the area has seen spikes in COVID-19 cases following previous holiday weekends. Lombardozzi attributes these spikes to large gatherings.

“During the Labor Day holiday, we are encouraging the public to wear their masks, wash their hands and practice physical distancing,” he said. “These same practices will help prevent the spread of COVID-19, whether you are staying at home this weekend or planning to travel.”

According to GSP Communication Manager Michelle Newman, the airport is anticipating a relatively busy weekend for travel.

“I think folks are really starting to travel again,” she said.

According to passenger metrics from Spartanburg’s Bringing back the Burg task force, Newman’s predictions look plausible: After hitting a low of fewer than 300 passengers per day in April, the number of people flying is steadily climbing.

“As of July of this year, the daily air travel went up to 2,250,” task force co-chair David Britt said. “So, it’s not halfway back, but it’s on the road to recovery.”