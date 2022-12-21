Greer, S.C. (WSPA)- Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport Director of Communications Tom Tyra provided 7NEWS advice and tips for easy safe travels this holiday season.

The director informed 7NEWS that before 6:30 a.m. is the busiest check-in time here. Airport officials encourage travelers to arrive 2 hours early and check in online if they can.

Some ticket counters close 45 minutes before a flight and travel with a pet, which means you must use the counter.

At GSP, travelers can pre-book parking and save 30 percent off economy lot by using the code -HOLIDAY until Jan 2nd.

Travelers can also monitor parking shuttles with the GSP economy shuttle app or check flight status.

For security, travelers should have ID ready so the credential authentication technology can tell you’re on a confirmed flight.

Remember no liquids larger than 3.4 ounces are allowed.

There are also new CT scanners used to screen travelers’ carry-on luggage and checkpoints a sophisticated algorithm generates a 3D image of the contents of the bag.

TSA officers can manipulate the 3D x-ray images on screen to allow for a better view of the bag’s contents, ultimately reducing the number of secondary bag checks.

You can leave everything in your bag and then it’s placed in a bin.