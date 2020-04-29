GSP officials issue TSA tips for traveling during COVID-19, REAL ID deadline extended to 2021

GREER, SC (WSPA) – Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport officials released information about certain health and safety measures they’ve implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a newletter, GSP officials said the new health and safety measures include additional cleaning, increased hand sanitation stations and promoting social distancing through markers on the floors to encourage 6 feet of separation.

For those traveling during the pandemic, the Transportation Security Administration released some helpful tips:

Bring hand sanitizer with you: TSA is allowing one liquid hand sanitizer container, up to 12 ounces per passenger, in carry-on bags until further notice. Since the containers exceed the 3.4 ounce allowance permitted through a checkpoint, the containers will need to be screened separately.

Bring wipes with you: Travelers are allowed to bring individually-packaged or containers of alcohol or anti-bacterial wipes in carry-on or checked luggage.

Wear a mask if you like: Travelers are allowed to wear masks during the security process, however, a TSA officer may ask you to adjust the mask to visually confirm your identity while checking travel documents.

If your license expired on or after March 1, don’t worry: If your license or state-issued ID expired on or after March 1, 2020, and you are unable to renew at your state driver’s license agency, you may still use it as acceptable identification at the checkpoint.

Place items in pockets into carry-on bag: Before going through security, take items in your pockets and put them into your carry-on bag. Remove keys, tissues, lip balm, loose change, mints, mobile phone and anything else and put them in your carry-on bag.

Remember to wash your hands: Wash your hands before and after going through the security screening process.

According to the newsletter, the Department of Homeland Security announced the deadline for implementation of the REAL ID has been extended to Oct. 1, 2021.

For more information on the REAL ID, visit: https://www.dhs.gov/real-id.

GSP President and CEO David Edwards issued the following message in the newsletter:

“As we continue to navigate these truly unprecedented times, the staff and management of GSP International Airport are committed to providing you with a safe, clean, reliable and efficient travel experience. Where you are flying on essential business now, or if you are planning a getaway in the months to come, you can be assured that GSP will continue to provide the same high level of service and convenience now and in the future. While we have had to make some difficult decisions by temporarily reducing some services to match lower demand during COVID-19 crisis, we have not stopped planning for the future and working on new ways to better meet the air service needs of Upstate South Carolina.

We appreciate your understanding and for doing your part to help reduce the impact and spread of the virus. By working together, we can help the Upstate emerge as a stronger and more vibrant region. When you’re ready, we’ll be here for you. Stay safe and healthy.”