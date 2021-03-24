GSP says more travelers in terminal but numbers still down from early 2020

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Many families are beginning to travel again, and some are starting to think about their spring break vacations.

Greenville Spartanburg International airport officials said they saw an increase in the number of passengers traveling over the weekend.

Officials said about 11,000 travelers went through the airport on March 19-21. Sunday was their busiest day of the month, with 2,300 people coming through the terminal.

GSP saw 67,390 total passengers in January, but officials said that is about a 65% decrease in passengers compared to the same time in 2020.

GSP officials said safety rules and regulations are still in place. Glass barriers and touchless identification scanners at security checkpoints are set up, and travelers still need to wear masks and practice social distancing.