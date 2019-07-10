GSP sees increased passenger traffic for the 20th straight month

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREER, SC (WSPA) – Passenger traffic is up for the 20th consecutive month at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport.

229,849 people traveled through GSP in May 2019, up 16.7% from the same month in 2018 (196,894).

The airport said it was the seventh straight month of double-digit passenger increases.

“Travelers across the Upstate have embraced the new flights and nonstop service added at GSP,” said airport president Dave Edwards. “This has, in turn, stimulated travel to other markets allowing the airport to continue to position itself for additional investment from our airline partners.”

Nearly nine percent more cargo passed through the airport in May (10.5 million pounds) compared to May 2018 (9.7 million pounds).

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store