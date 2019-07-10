GSP sees increased passenger traffic for the 20th straight month

GREER, SC (WSPA) – Passenger traffic is up for the 20th consecutive month at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport.

229,849 people traveled through GSP in May 2019, up 16.7% from the same month in 2018 (196,894).

The airport said it was the seventh straight month of double-digit passenger increases.

“Travelers across the Upstate have embraced the new flights and nonstop service added at GSP,” said airport president Dave Edwards. “This has, in turn, stimulated travel to other markets allowing the airport to continue to position itself for additional investment from our airline partners.”

Nearly nine percent more cargo passed through the airport in May (10.5 million pounds) compared to May 2018 (9.7 million pounds).