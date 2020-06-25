Gun possibly tied to 1975 Looper murders to be tested by the FBI

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- A possible new piece of evidence in a double murder from 1975 will be tested by the FBI.

The murder weapon was never found in the shootings of Greenville County Lt. Frank Looper and his father Rufus Looper, but a gun matching the description of the murder weapon was found by the son of one of the witnesses in the case and turned over to the Greenville Police Department.

Attorneys for the man convicted of the crimes, Charles Wakefield, had asked to have the gun independently tested. They say Wakefield is innocent.

Now, Solicitor Walt Wilkins has agreed to send the gun and bullets recovered from the crime scene to the FBI for ballistics testing. An order signed by Greenville County Judge Letitia Verdin says the exam will completed “as soon as practicable.”