Gun sales boom amid COVID-19 crisis causing an ammo shortage in the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Toilet paper and cleaning products are not the only items running low in the Upstate- ammo is in very limited supply.

Purchasing manager at Sharpshooters Indoor Range Jim Frazier said they’ve had to make a few changes due to the uptick in customers due to virus concerns.

High demand items such as 9mm bullets and shotguns flew off the shelves at the start of the lockdown, and now they’re in very low stock and hard to order from distributors and manufacturers.

“Sales have been going very well and extremely brisk, especially when this was first onset. However, now even the distributors and manufacturers are running low on product. Ammunition has been extremely hard to find in large quantities, so we’re having to restrict the amount customers can buy,” Frazier said.

Frazier says the majority of the customers were new buyers, so that means people who wanted to own a gun for the very first time.

But even with the ammo and gun shortage, business is still booming and panic buying has caused sales to increase.

“In the very beginning, sales increased around 30 to 35 percent,” Frazier said.

Jim says that the gun range is still open, but they’ve applied some social distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus.

They have hand sanitizer and cleaning products throughout the store, and many signs taped to doors, windows and counters warning customers to abide by the new rules.

In the range, shooters must stand 6 feet apart at every other lane, and Jim said the cameras that they’ve always had in the range allows them to monitor people to make sure they’re staying socially distanced.

Overall, the goal is to protect people from the spread of any potential virus when they come into the store and any threats when they leave.

