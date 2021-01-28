Gun sales have been skyrocketing, several reasons why

GREENVILLE, SC. (WSPA)- In the year 2020, gun sales surged.

However, it’s not a coincidence. There are several factors that have played into these record breaking numbers.

Rollie Hyust is a regular at Dewey’s Pawn Shop.

He comes in almost every week to check prices and see what’s new.

However, the past couple months, he says the gun inventory hasn’t looked the same.

“Anything that comes in is gone the next day,” Hyust said.

Adding, it’s not just guns that are selling out so fast.

Hyust explained, “Ammo wise, it’s impossible to purchase any type of ammunition right now, it’s in very short supply…”

For these reasons, Dewey’s has had to limit the amount of ammo people can buy.

Owner of the shop, Dewey Lemons, says there’s a couple reasons this could be happening.

“Gun sales have been up because it’s an election year and all the riots we had earlier this year and things like that. People looking forward to the new administration worried about the new laws that are going to go into effect,” Lemons said.

He’s been the owner for 35 years and sees this trend almost every election.

However, he says this election year, sales were some of the highest they’ve been.

Claiming one of the biggest spikes in gun and ammo sales so far was after The Capitol was stormed.

Lemons said, “They’re scared. They want something for home protection. They’re scared things are going to get out of hand, and they need protection for their family and their home.”

Hyust says he thinks this reality is going to stick around for awhile.

“I don’t think it’s going to end anytime soon,” Hysut said. “I don’t know if it will make it through this administration or not.”

As sales have increased the gun stock has also seen that trend.

One company reported a $50 per share spike since March.