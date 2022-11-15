GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- Multiple guns and drugs were seized by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

A recent investigation led to a search warrant for an area in Maudlin where the weapons and drugs were seized.

The following items were seized:

Marijuana – 1,207g

Fentanyl – 2.4g

THC Wax – 996.1g

THC Edibles – 133g

Liquid THC – 25g

THC cartridges – 76.4g

Mushrooms – 4g

Edible choc mushrooms – 4g

Meth – 2g

LSD -1g

15 firearms, 3 having obliterated serial numbers

Large quantity of ammunition

(Source: Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office)

The Clemson Police Department also assisted in this investigation.