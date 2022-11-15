GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- Multiple guns and drugs were seized by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

A recent investigation led to a search warrant for an area in Maudlin where the weapons and drugs were seized.

The following items were seized:

  • Marijuana – 1,207g
  • Fentanyl – 2.4g
  • THC Wax – 996.1g
  • THC Edibles – 133g
  • Liquid THC – 25g
  • THC cartridges – 76.4g
  • Mushrooms – 4g
  • Edible choc mushrooms – 4g
  • Meth – 2g
  • LSD -1g
  • 15 firearms, 3 having obliterated serial numbers
  • Large quantity of ammunition
  • (Source: Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office)
  • (Source: Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office)
  • (Source: Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office)
  • (Source: Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office)
  • (Source: Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office)
  • (Source: Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office)
  • (Source: Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office)
  • (Source: Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office)
  • (Source: Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office)

The Clemson Police Department also assisted in this investigation.