GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- Multiple guns and drugs were seized by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.
A recent investigation led to a search warrant for an area in Maudlin where the weapons and drugs were seized.
The following items were seized:
- Marijuana – 1,207g
- Fentanyl – 2.4g
- THC Wax – 996.1g
- THC Edibles – 133g
- Liquid THC – 25g
- THC cartridges – 76.4g
- Mushrooms – 4g
- Edible choc mushrooms – 4g
- Meth – 2g
- LSD -1g
- 15 firearms, 3 having obliterated serial numbers
- Large quantity of ammunition
The Clemson Police Department also assisted in this investigation.