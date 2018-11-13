Guns stolen from Greenville Co. deputy's vehicle, sheriff's office says

(From: Greenville County Sheriff's Office)

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a deputy's patrol vehicle was broken into and guns taken early Monday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, two suspects wearing hooded sweatshirts took guns from the deputy's county-issued Ford Explorer around 4:15am.

Taken from the vehicle was a black Colt M-4 rifle, a silver Smith & Wesson .38 revolver, and a green Velocity Systems plate carrier with 4 magazines holding .223 rounds. A plate carrier is a type of body armor vest.

Investigators say the patrol vehicle was not locked at the time of the break in.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects or the break in is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME or leave a tip on the GCSO app. The app can be downloaded by texting GCSO to 95577.