GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are on scene of a reported gunshot victim in Greenville County.

The call came in at 8:24 p.m. at Crestone Drive, according to dispatch officials.

There is no word yet on the extent of injuries or possible suspects.

