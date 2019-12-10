WATCH LIVE: Heavy gunfire reported in Jersey City neighborhood

News

by: DAVID PORTER Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) – Gunfire has been reported in a Jersey City neighborhood.

SWAT teams and federal agents have responded to the scene Tuesday, and police have blocked off the major thoroughfare.

Loud volleys of gunfire could be heard at regular intervals but subsided around 2 p.m.

Video shows a line of police officers armed with weapons pointed in several directions walking down the sidewalk.

The area has a Catholic school, a few convenience stories, a kosher supermarket and a hair stylist.

Phones rang unanswered at several nearby businesses.

The Catholic parish, Sacred Heart, has closed, and no one answered at its associated school.

