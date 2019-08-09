Gvl woman robbed by fake cop sends warning message to drivers

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A Greenville woman who was pulled over and robbed by a man impersonating a deputy is speaking out exclusively to 7-News.

Frankie Fleming said she was stopped while driving her car on Augusta Road about 3 weeks ago, on a Saturday morning in July.

The man, who reportedly identified himself as a Greenville County Deputy, approached her car.

“He came up beside me and I had rolled my window half way down,” Fleming explained, “And that’s when he told me to get out of the car, and I said no because of the way he said get out of the car.”

According to Fleming, the deputy-impersonator quickly became aggressive and started using foul language.

“He had my hands and brought me here,” she explained, hovering over the hood of her car. “Put me over my car like this, holding on to the back of my hair.”

According to a police report, the man stole $180 out of her purse before fleeing the area.

“I was afraid he was going to shoot me. Or take my car, I didn’t know what he was going to do actually.”

Fleming said she called her friend, Stephanie Clawson, to explain what happened.

Clawson, who didn’t realize the deputy was a fraud, called the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office to file a complaint against the officer.

Part of recorded 911 Call:

Dispatch: “Greenville County Sheriffs Office, unit 3-2-1.”

Clawson: “Yes hi, I have a question for you. I am needing to file a complaint on a police officer.”

Clawson told 7-News Friday that she knew she had to do something to help Fleming.

“If he could do that to her and be that aggressive to her, then there are other women out there that he could do the same to, and possibly go farther with it,” said Clawson. “That was my biggest concern.”

In the 911 call, neither the Sheriff’s Office nor Highway Patrol seemed to have record of the traffic stop.

On Friday both women said they wanted to warn others and encourage concerned drivers to call dispatch when being pulled over.

That way, drivers can verify if officers are legitimate.

“Everybody needs to be really aware of their surroundings now, and if you’re not comfortable with something, there’s a reason for it,” said Fleming.