‘Habitual offender’ arrested for string of burglaries in Greenville

Steven Jones was charged for a string of robberies in Greenville. (Photo: Greenville Police Facebook)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Police have arrested a man who they say was wanted for 7 burglaries.

Greenville Police have charged 52-year-old Steven Maurice Jones with more than a dozen counts of burglary and safe cracking.

Between November of 2019 and January of 2020, 7 Greenville restaurants were burglarized during the evening hours, police say.

On Jan. 2, Detective Paramore was able to charge the man responsible for the burglaries after an employee saw a suspicious male inside her business and called 911 immediately.

Jones is charged with 14 counts including burglary and safe cracking.

Officers recovered the safe that was stolen from that last restaurant, as well as the burglary tools and a face mask used in all 7 burglaries.

Jones is a habitual offender with a criminal record dating back to 2000 and he is being held without bond at this time, according to police.