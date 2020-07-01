Hair weaves from Chinese prison camps seized

Samples of Pre-stretched Innocence EZBRAND Professional Antibacterial Braid hair extensions from I&I Hair Corporation, purchased in May, are seen in this photo in New York on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Federal authorities in New York on Wednesday seized a shipment of weaves and other beauty accessories from I&I and other importers suspected to be made out of human hair taken from people locked inside a Chinese internment camp. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

(AP) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection says officers have detained a shipment of beauty supplies including weaves suspected to be made with human hair that originated in China.

The agency tells The Associated Press it seized the shipment Wednesday in New York because the weaves appear to be a product of forced child labor and imprisonment.

Twice this year U.S. Customs has banned imports of hair weaves believed to be made by people locked inside Chinese detention camps.

The detainees are being locked up as part of a massive crackdown that has held an estimated 1 million or more ethnic minorities, mostly Muslims.

Chinese authorities deny carrying out mass detentions.