Bears tame the Panthers in 23-16 win

The Bears picked off Teddy Bridgewater with 1:38 left in the fourth quarter to seal a win and defeat the Panthers 23-16 at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday.

A couple of field goals and a touchdown scored off a Panthers turnover in the first quarter have given the Chicago Bears a 13-6 lead over the Panthers at the half at Bank of America Stadium.

The Bears (5-1) got on the board first following a sloppy start by Carolina and picked off Teddy Bridgewater in the red zone. Bears QB Nick Foles would connect with receiver Cole Kmet on a 9-yard catch to give Chicago a 7-0 lead. A pair of field goals from each team would make it 10-3.

Prior to the two-minute-warning, the Panthers settled for another field goal bringing the score to 10-6, however, the Bears were able to add another field goal as time expired heading into the locker room with a 13-6 lead.

Bears vs. Panthers (1 pm, Fox 46 WJZY)

Not much went right for either team in the third quarter with both teams turning the ball over, multiple penalties, and missed field goals. The Bears were able to get it together with under two minutes left in the third as Foles pushed his way into the endzone from a yard out to extend Chicago’s lead to 20-6.

The Panthers made good on a pass interference penalty to start the fourth quarter. On the very next play on first and goal, Mike Davis scored to make the score 20-13.

The Bears added a fourth quarter field goal. With just under two minutes to play, Bridgewater and DJ Moore failed to connect on a fourth down play and the Bears took over on downs.

The Panthers (3-3) were without one of its top receivers Curtis Samuel, who was ruled out prior to kick with a knee injury, the team announced. The team is searching for its fourth straight win.

Panthers defensive safety Juston Burris left the game in the third quarter and did not return with a rib injury.

The Panthers return to action next week traveling to New Orleans to face the Saints (1 pm, Fox 46 WJZY).

