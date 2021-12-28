Hall of Fame coach and beloved broadcaster John Madden dies at age 85

FILE – Former Oakland Raiders head coach John Madden speaks about former quarterback Ken Stabler, pictured at rear, at a ceremony honoring Stabler during halftime of an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals in Oakland, Calif., on Sept. 13, 2015. ‘All Madden’ documentary a labor of love for Fox Sports. Many gamers will be receiving the latest edition of the “Madden” video game for the holidays. On Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, some will even find out for the first time that the name behind the popular franchise was a successful coach and broadcaster. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

NEW YORK (WSPA) — The NFL announced Tuesday that Hall of Fame coach and beloved broadcaster John Madden died at the age of 85.

In a statement from the league, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said “Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others.”

Madden was the head coach of the Oakland Raiders from 1969 to 1978, leading the team to a Super Bowl XI victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Following his Hall of Fame coaching career, Madden transitioned to the television booth as a color commentator for NFL games; a position he held for nearly three decades. He won 16 Emmy awards for his work in broadcasting and was named the 1984 NSMA (National Sports Media Association) National Sportscaster of the Year.

He was an inductee into the NSMA Hall of Fame in 2010.

During that time he also became the face of one of the most successful video game franchises of all time: the Madden NFL series that began in 1988 and continues to this day.