Hall of Fame golfer Mickey Wright dies at 85

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Hall of Fame golfer Mickey Wright, who won 82 LPGA tournaments including 13 majors, has died.

Her attorney Sonia Pawluc says Wright died Monday of a heart attack while hospitalized in recent weeks because of a fall.

Wright joined the fledgling LPGA in 1955 and her 82 wins place her second on the all-time list behind Kathy Whitworth, who won 88.

She retired from the tour in 1969 because of foot issues. She was The Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year in both 1963 and 1964.

