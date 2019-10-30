Halloween safety tips

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) – Halloween is a multi-million dollar business. People are usually focused on candy and costumes, but law-enforcement also wants them to consider their safety.

Halloween is a very festive time of year for many. Obviously no expense spared at this home, a lot of creative designs and decorations.

We’re in a popular neighborhood in the Spartanburg area where kids will line up and down the streets looking for candy in order to celebrate Halloween.

For Carly Spencer and her children, Halloween is fun family time.

“I have a pink skirt and a black belly shirt and I have long brown boots,” said Ellie Spencer, Trick or Treater.

Ellie plans to dress as Arianna Grande and Michael will dress up to look like the Joker.

While their costumes will be fun, mom and law enforcement wants them to stay safe.

“I don’t let them jump out and run door to door. I go with them. Especially this one cause he’ll run out,” said Carly Spencer, Mother.

That’s exactly what law enforcement says parents should do, along with a few other suggestions.

“We ask that you stay in groups, be mindful of cars a lot of times cars are not going to see them,” Lt. Doug Harwell, Spartanburg Police Department

So when walking down the street, be sure to cross at the cross walks and not from the middle of the sidewalk.

Lt. Harwell says there are things parents can do to help kids stay safe.

“Face paint could take the place of a mask, that way their vision is not obstructed as much,” said Hartwell.

That’s something Carly took into consideration.

“We made her’s out of things we had at home and his the same way, we didn’t go buy any costumes,” said Carly.

With so many kids on the streets along with cars, Lt. Harwell encourages WI trick or treaters and even parents to make eye contact with drivers before crossing the street.

“Children need to pay attention to what’s around them, not be walking and texting, but paying attention to what they’re surroundings are,” said Hartwell.

Be sure to check with your municipality to find out times children will be out trick or treating.