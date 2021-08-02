Hang-up 911 call turns into Waxhaw Police playing kids in basketball

WAXHAW, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Waxhaw Police Officers had a bit of a surprise while responding to a 911 hangup call on Saturday afternoon, according to their Facebook page.

Officers responded to the hangup call after hearing screaming in the background.

When officers arrived at the scene they found out that the call was an accidental dial from a kid playing basketball with friends outside of a home.

The kids then challenged the officers to a game and Waxhaw Lt. Coan claims the officers won.

“But that had not been verified!” the post said. “From looking at the two teams, you be the judge which team won!”

