Hankering for goulash leads to $1M lottery ticket for NC man

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) – A man in North Carolina has claimed a $1 million lottery ticket that he bought while shopping for ingredients to make goulash.

North Carolina’s lottery said in a statement Tuesday that Edward Snyder bought the Cash 5 ticket at a Food Lion grocery store in Mooresville, which is north of Charlotte.

Snyder told lottery officials that the winnings will bring him closer to retirement.

He said ticket was a “great Christmas gift and an incredible way to start the New Year.”

