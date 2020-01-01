Hankering for goulash leads to $1M lottery ticket for NC man

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
NC Education Lottery Cash 5 Logo on Plum_640x480_1552335040451.jpg.jpg

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) – A man in North Carolina has claimed a $1 million lottery ticket that he bought while shopping for ingredients to make goulash.

North Carolina’s lottery said in a statement Tuesday that Edward Snyder bought the Cash 5 ticket at a Food Lion grocery store in Mooresville, which is north of Charlotte.

Snyder told lottery officials that the winnings will bring him closer to retirement.

He said ticket was a “great Christmas gift and an incredible way to start the New Year.”

