1  of  8
Closings
Asheville City Schools Buncombe County Schools Graham County Schools Haywood County Schools Jackson County Schools Madison County Schools - NC Mitchell County Schools Swain County Schools

Hans and Franz Biergarten welcomes in diners with German holiday traditions

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hans and Franz Biergarten did some much anticipated Christmas decorating this weekend to bring customers into the holiday season.

One of the owners Juergen Haubach, said he hopes people from all different countries feel at home in Hans and Franz.

Haubach showed off some common German traditions like stollen, a German dessert and mulled wine.

He spoke about St. Nicholas Day on Dec 5 when children polish their shoes and leave them out for St. Nicholas to fill with candy.

He said the restaurant will make their own eggnog the second week in December for customers to take with them or enjoy at the restaurant.

Hans and Franz specials can be seen on Facebook. They are open Mon-Saturday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Color Your Weather
Dollywood Ticket Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store