HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) -- Police say Peter Manfredonia was taken into custody Wednesday night near the Pilot Travel Center in Hagerstown, Maryland. He was apprehended by the Washington County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals. Manfredonia is a suspect in connection with two homicides in Connecticut and has been on the run for six days.

The Hagerstown Police Department said Wednesday evening that an Uber driver dropped Manfredonia, 23, off in Hagerstown on Tuesday, May 26. The first homicide was reported on Friday, May 22, the Associated Press reports. Investigators followed Manfredonia through New Jersey, to Pennsylvania, and now Maryland. He was arrested around 9 p.m. in the 1600 block of Halfway Blvd, Maryland State Police said in a press release. Police said he was in a nearby wooded area when he walked out in front of authorities. The arrest team included members of the Maryland State Police, Connecticut State Police, the US Marshals Service and the FBI, along with the Washington County Sheriff's Office.