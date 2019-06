NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 22: The SpongeBob SquarePants balloon floats along the parade route during the 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 22, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Spongebob Squarepants is celebrating a milestone this year.

The sponge who lives in a pineapple under the sea is having his 20th anniversary this summer.

The television show is currently seen in 208 countries and translated into more than 50 languages.

Tom Kenny is the voice behind the absorbent character.

Nickelodeon will air “Spongebob’s Big Birthday Blowout” on July 12th.