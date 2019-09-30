Happy Hooves Wines & Equines fundraiser this weekend

PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) — A fundraiser will benefit an Upstate organization that helps special needs children and adults, as well as at-risk youth.

Happy Hooves’ eighth annual Wine and Equines will be held Saturday, Oct. 5 at Eden Farms in Marietta, S.C.

Those who attend the event can enjoy local wine and see professional riders and therapists train with horses.

They’ll demonstrate how special movement and sensory therapy allows children to overcome challenges and gain confidence.

The fundraiser will also feature a live and silent auction, music and a Low Country boil.

Proceeds benefit Happy Hooves Therapeutic Equestrian Center.

According to the nonprofit’s website, Happy Hooves “uses the power of the horse to help children and adults with physical, mental and emotional challenges.”

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

