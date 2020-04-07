1  of  13
Harry, Meghan to name new foundation ‘Archewell’

News

by: CNN NEWSOURCE

Posted:

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – We now know the name of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s future foundation.

“People” magazine has confirmed it will be called “Archewell.”

While it has a connection to their 11-month-old son, Archie, the idea actually predated him.

In a statement to “People,” the couple wrote that “Archewell” combines the ancient word for strength and action.

The foundation hasn’t been launched yet, but it will reportedly provide a wide range of charitable services.

Meghan and Harry are currently settling into life in Los Angeles with Archie, who turns 1 next month.

