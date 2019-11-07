Hart County Commission arrested on racketeering charges

HART COUNTY, GA (WSPA) – Hart County Commission R.C. Oblesby and several others were arrested on racketeering charges, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Following a lengthy investigation in Hart County, authorities determined EBT card fraud was being used to defraud the state of Georgia. Subsequently, search warrants were executed on Winding Way, North Forest Avenue and Anderson Highway in Hartwell early Thursday morning.

As a result, R.C. Oglesby, 65, Stephen Oglesby, 41, Amy Oglesby, 38, Dasia Oglesby, 21, and Monique Oglesby, 28, were arrested on racketeering charges and transported to the Hart County Jail.

Additional charges and arrests are expected.