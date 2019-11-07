Hart County Commission arrested on racketeering charges

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HART COUNTY, GA (WSPA) – Hart County Commission R.C. Oblesby and several others were arrested on racketeering charges, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Following a lengthy investigation in Hart County, authorities determined EBT card fraud was being used to defraud the state of Georgia. Subsequently, search warrants were executed on Winding Way, North Forest Avenue and Anderson Highway in Hartwell early Thursday morning.

As a result, R.C. Oglesby, 65, Stephen Oglesby, 41, Amy Oglesby, 38, Dasia Oglesby, 21, and Monique Oglesby, 28, were arrested on racketeering charges and transported to the Hart County Jail.

Additional charges and arrests are expected.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win HVAC
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store