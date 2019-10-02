Hartness plans to build boutique hotel near downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Company officials with Hartness announced Wednesday the plans for a boutique hotel, featuring 73 luxurious suites.

According to a news release, Hotel Hartness will feature a state-of-the-art conference center and ballroom, outdoor event spaces, a waterside restaurant and a luxury spa.

“Hotel Hartness will serve as the ultimate destination for those looking to experience incredible amenities and a level of service not currently offered in the Greenville market,” Sean Hartness, CEO of Hartness, said. “I am thrilled to be a part of transforming the Hartness family estate into a destination address that will be enjoyed by both the local community and out-of-town guests for generations to come.”

The hotel, which will be managed by Hay Creek Hotels, will begin construction in October and is expected to open in Spring 2021.

