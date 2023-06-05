ANDERSON, SC (WSPA)- It’s Meals on Wheels Anderson’s biggest fundraiser of the year, the Hartwell Lake Charity Run will be held June 8-10 at Green Pond Landing in Anderson.

It’s the second year the event will be held there. In 2022, Executive Director Laurie Ashley said it was a success netting about $92,000 for those disabled and older adults in need of meal delivery.

On Thursday come to “Social on the Green,” featuring live music, catered food and boats on display for event attendees to come and see.

Friday night, the Street Party will feature live music from The Vinyl Junkies, food trucks, and local vendors downtown as well as live and silent auctions with items like a tractor, a boat and homemade items.

Saturday, enjoy boats on Lake Hartwell at the 11 a.m. Boat Blast-Off. The community is welcome at Green Pond Landing and to buy tickets for an afterparty that follows.

For more information on the Hartwell Lake Charity Run, visit HartwellLakeCharityRun.com.

For information on Meals on Wheels – Anderson call (864) 225-6800 or email info@acmow.org.