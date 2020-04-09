Harvest Hope Food Bank offering curbside emergency food pantries in Greenville, Columbia next week

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Harvest Hope Food Bank said they will be conducting curbside food pick-up next week.

The following is next week’s food pantry schedule:

Monday, April 13 – Curbside Emergency Food Pantries open in Greenville and Columbia from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tuesday, April 14 – Curbside Emergency Food Pantries CLOSED – Greenville will be serving CSFP Clients only

Wednesday, April 15 – Curbside Emergency Food Pantries open in Greenville and Columbia from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, April 16 – Curbside Emergency Food Pantries CLOSED – Columbia will be serving CSFP Clients only

Friday, April 17 – Curbside Emergency Food Pantries open in Greenville and Columbia from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The address info for the Greenville and Columbia emergency food pantry locations:

Greenville Emergency Food Pantry – 2818 White Horse Road, Greenville – 864-281-3995, ext. 3117

Richland County Emergency Food Pantry – 2220 Shop Road, Columbia – 803-254-4432, ext. 1132

Here’s how the curbside food pantries will operate:

You will arrive at the location

Check in with intake

Pop your trunk and follow the route

Volunteers will put food into your car

Drivers are asked to not get out our your vehicle.

Bus riders and walkers will be asked to go to the intake area to sign-in and will be given directions from there.

Anyone with questions call can 803-254-4432.

The Emergency Food Pantries are providing those in need with a five to six day supply of food — including non-perishable and perishable items such as fruit, vegetables, bread, meat and dried goods.

Harvest Hope services 20 South Carolina counties through multiple partnering agents.

To find an assistance partner near you, click here and enter your zip code.