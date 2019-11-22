Hasbro to release “Baby Yoda” toys

A dog dressed as Yoda from “Star Wars” won the cosplay costume contest award at Doggy Con in Woodruff Park, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Atlanta. Cosplay is the practice of dressing up like a fictional character. (AP Photo/Andrea Smith)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Hasbro plans on releasing “Baby Yoda” toys and merchandise as early as today.

Spoilers ahead for “The Mandalorian!”

The character, fans have named “Baby Yoda”, was revealed at the end of the first episode of Disney+’s show “The Mandalorian.”

In the show, the character is referred to as “The Child” and based on the timeline of the series in the Star Wars universe, he is not the famed Jedi Knight, but he is of the same species.

Director Jon Favreau recently said his team convinced Disney and Lucasfilm not to make or release toys based on the new character before the launch so they could keep a lid on the character’s big reveal.

Since then, the character has popped up all over social media.

CNBC reports “Baby Yoda” merch will be available at Macy’s, Target, Kohl’s, Zazzle, Hot Topic, Box Lunch, and Amazon.