Hate crimes on the rise in SC; calls for state hate crime law continue

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)- South Carolina is one of a handful of states without a hate crime law at the state level. The federal hate crime bill only goes so far, which is why many here in the state are calling for change.

“That night about 9 o’clock, I got a call from Clarendon County Senator Ronnie Sabb and he asked if I spoke to Clementa and I said no not since finance committee and he said there’s been a shooting,” said former Senator Joel Lourie.

Lourie was one of several speakers who addressed members of the criminal statutory review subcommittee Wednesday morning. Each recapped their experience with hate crimes in an effort to persuade lawmakers to pass a hate crime bill.

Anita Zucker added, “For the first time in 25 years since it was built, the Holocaust Memorial in Marion Square was vandalized.”

The sister of Myra Thompson also spoke to the lawmakers. She urged lawmakers to consider a hate crime law. “These individuals will not be forgotten as long as family members live. but it is my hope this bill gives them new life,” said Blondelle Gadsden.

The state saw first hand how the lack of such a law does more harm than good in the aftermath of the Mother Emanuel AME Church shooting.

The church’s current senior pastor explained the barriers in the way of getting justice for the Emanuel 9.

“The state was not able to prosecute this crime against the African American community, against humanity and the residents of South Carolina as a hate crime because there was not a hate crime bill in South Carolina,” said Pastor Eric Manning.

But lawmakers are considering proposals that would change that. The bills increase penalties for crimes committed out of hate towards a certain group or person because of their race, gender or even sexuality.

Scott Zweigel with the Anti-Defamation League told lawmakers hate crimes are usually more violent. “Statistics show 2 times more likely to cause injury, 4 more likely to cause hospitalization than other crimes when there’s an element of bias in them.”

South Carolina lawmakers have spent the past 5 years discussing hate crime legislation, but a bill has not been passed yet. Advocates are hoping the momentum in the country and state right now around injustice fuels lawmakers to use this upcoming session as the year of change.

“Each day that continues to pass is another day that leaves the door wide open for someone to commit another senseless killing,” said Eric Johnson.

Before July 1, 2020, Georgia was on the short list of states that did not have a hate crime law.