Hate or Heritage: The history behind the Confederate battle flag sparks debate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – As protests continue around the nation and here in S.C. demanding the removal of confederate monuments, discussion surrounding the true meaning of the confederacy and their battle flag is heating up.

Today marks 5 years since the Mother Emanuel massacre in Charleston, S.C. when white supremacist and staunch Confederate battle flag flyer Dylann Roof executed 9 black churchgoers.

Some say this flag represents their southern heritage, but for many the flag represents a symbol of hate, racism, and a reminder of a dark time in American history filled with evil and murders of innocent people.

According to Howard Graves, senior research analyst at The Southern Poverty Law Center, this flag is seen by many as a symbol of hate and terror because the emergence of those in support of the Confederate flag are mainly seen flying it at protests in opposition to marginalized groups who are demanding equality or justice.

“We receive repeated reemergences of it largely around periods of racial strife whenever there’s a really rally cry for the rights of Black Americans,” Howard Graves said.

Many Neo-confederate, white supremacist and hate organizations such as the Ku Klux Klan, Council of Conservative Citizens and League of the South fly the confederate battle flag.

Many would argue that the Confederate battle flag and values surrounding it are Anti-American, and would be contradictory to fly both flags together.

“What the confederacy wanted to do was break up the United States and have a separate country called The Confederate States of America, which by definition is treason. If African Americans took up arms and tried to break away and create the Black States of America, we’d all be executed,” Abel Bartley, professor at Clemson University said.

According to researchers at SPLC, mild forms of confederate ideologies such as the Lost Cause myth have already become intertwined with teachings in the education system.

Protesters nationwide are not trying to erase history of the Confederate States, since there are already many museums telling the history of that period in America history, but simply to celebrate those who have positively shaped the morals of citizens in the United States.

In the state of S.C. the Confederate flag remained at the State House until 2015, then was finally taken down after the church massacre sparked protests demanding for the removal of the flag.

For the black community, seeing the flag or monuments of those who led the confederacy represents painful reminders of the suffering and brutal murders many of their ancestors had to endure.

“It’s a symbol of violence and their terrorist activities against African Americans. There are very few African Americans who would respect that flag because what it symbolizes is African American inferiority, and it’s desires to permanently assign African Americans the role of being servants in the United States,” Bartley said.

Graves mentioned that Black people who were slaves at the time did not take up arms in the Confederate Army until the very end of the war, and largely provided services.

“Even within the Neo-confederate movement we’ll see people talk about how there were Black confederates and they were fighting for it because they believed in it. People who were then slaves in the South did provide services for the Confederate Army, it was largely in a service capacity,” said Graves.

Some people believe that monuments should be used to commemorate heroes, prominent figures who were victorious in their efforts of establishing positive change and those who set high moral standards for citizens nationwide.

As protests continue, many people are simply hoping for a change that reflects the current values of Americans and the strides toward unity.

For more information on Hate Groups in the Unites States, please visit the Southern Poverty Law Center website.