HATING VEGETABLES COULD BE GENETIC

(CNN)- Scientist say it may not be your fault for not liking vegetables. 

You could be what they refer to as a “supertaster” or someone with the genetic predisposition to taste food differently.

Supertasters tend to be extremely sensitive to bitterness.

So when they eat certain vegetables like broccoli, kale or brussels sprouts they really taste a lot of sulfur.

Scientist say 25% of the population is extremely sensitive to bitter foods because of the specific inherited taste receptors in their mouths.

