Haywood Co. park rangers search for missing 58-year-old man with dementia

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man with dementia at a Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Park rangers are searching for a 58-year-old male near the Cataloochee Divide Trail in Haywood County, NC.

Kevin Mark Lynch was last seen at the Swag Resort along the boundary of the park at 3:20 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, according to park service officials.

Park rangers are searching for Kevin Lynch.

Lynch has mild dementia and may be confused about his location, they said.

On the day he was last seen, they say he was wearing a brown- colored shirt and hat.

You’re asked to contact the park’s Emergency Communications Center at 865-436-1230 if you were hiking on the Cataloochee Divide Trail after 3 p.m. Saturday or have any information regarding the individual after this time period.

Approximately 30 searchers from the National Park Service, Haywood County Search and Rescue, and other partner organizations are in the area Sunday looking for Lynch on and off trail.

They say he was not carrying any equipment at the time of his disappearance.

We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.