Haywood Co. Schools dismissing at 12:30 p.m. due to expected winter weather

by: WSPA Staff

HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Officials with Haywood County Schools said their schools will dismiss early Monday due to upcoming winter weather conditions expected for their area.

According to a Haywood County Schools Facebook post, the school system will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

At around 10 a.m., school officials said a “heavy band of precipitation began entering North Carolina from the west. The precipitation includes some snow at higher elevations. The precipitation is expected to cross Haywood County and produce measurable snow at higher elevations.”

Schools officials said the early school dismissal was made out of an abundance of caution.

