Haywood Mall, Gaffney outlets to close for Thanksgiving Day, company says

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Simon Property Group, which owns Haywood Mall in Greenville and Gaffney Outlet Marketplace in Gaffney, announced Monday that they will not open their properties on Thanksgiving Day.

“In these challenging times, we made the decision that we will not open on Thanksgiving Day, instead allowing our associates to spend the holiday with their loved ones,” David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon, said.

According to the release, Simon properties will be open on Black Friday.

