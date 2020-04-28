Haywood Mall to reopen Friday in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Haywood Mall officials confirmed that the mall would be reopening on Friday.

We reported about the mall’s closure due to COVID-19 concerns back on March 18.

On Tuesday, Jamie Wright, the mall’s manager, confirmed that the shopping center would reopen Friday.

WestGate Mall in Spartanburg will also open at 11 a.m. on May 1 with reduced hours.

The mall will be open from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Extra safety measures will also be in place on Friday at WestGate Mall.

Below is a list of some of the protective measures WestGate Mall said they are implementing: