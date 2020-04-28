Haywood Mall to reopen Friday in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Haywood Mall officials confirmed that the mall would be reopening on Friday.
We reported about the mall’s closure due to COVID-19 concerns back on March 18.
On Tuesday, Jamie Wright, the mall’s manager, confirmed that the shopping center would reopen Friday.
WestGate Mall in Spartanburg will also open at 11 a.m. on May 1 with reduced hours.
The mall will be open from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
Extra safety measures will also be in place on Friday at WestGate Mall.
Below is a list of some of the protective measures WestGate Mall said they are implementing:
- Follow all applicable guidelines set forth by local officials.
- Encourage everyone on property to follow social distancing guidelines.
- Groups of more than 10 people congregating in the mall common area will be prohibited.
- The food court seating area is closed until further notice.
- Soft seating areas and common area gathering spaces remain closed until further notice.
- Mall management staff will be required to wear masks while in common areas, public spaces or when other individuals are present, except when eating or drinking.
- Requiring all vendors and contractors working on property wear masks while on property when other individuals are present, except when eating or drinking.
- Encouraging retailers to provide their employees with masks upon returning to work at the shopping center and that this equipment be worn while interacting with others, except when eating or drinking.
- Hand sanitizer units have been placed throughout the property.
- Mall management staff, security and janitorial staff will be required to undergo a temperature check upon the start of each shift.
- Service provider has increased the frequency of cleaning and sanitizing all high-traffic common areas with an enhanced focus on all touch points with CDC-recommended cleaning agents.
- Each store is required to follow applicable guidelines set forth by relevant government orders; which could include but is not limited to: occupancy restrictions, social distancing markers in checkout lines, cleaning and sanitizing procedures, and the closure of fitting rooms.