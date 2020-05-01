Haywood Mall, Westgate Mall and Gaffney Outlets re-open to shoppers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – One week after the Anderson Mall re-opened, three other malls across the Upstate re-opened to shoppers Friday.

The Westgate Mall in Spartanburg, the Haywood Mall in Greenville and the Gaffney Outlets in Gaffney opened at 11am Friday after having been closed to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The Gaffney Outlets and Haywood Mall are both owned by Simon Malls, which started to open 49 of its properties Friday morning.

Dozens of customers lined outside the Haywood Mall waiting for it to open. Some said they came to get items they could not find in other stores or order online in a timely manner, such as footwear or video games. Others said they came to the mall because they just wanted to get out of the house.

“I’ve been bored at home for like 2 months and I’m just happy to get out of the house with my family,” shopper Lexi Crotts said.

Crott’s mother and father were with her and said they were not concerned about possibly being infected by COVID-19.

“If you’re going to get it, you’re going to get it,” Tracy Crotts said. “I’m not going to wear a mask unless they make me.”

“I’m glad to see that things are easing up and places are starting to open back up,” agreed Johnny Crotts.

Simon Malls said it will be doing several new things to keep customers safe at Haywood Mall and the Gaffney Outlets.

Employees with a fever or cold and flu-like symptoms such as a cough, sore throat, runny nose or body aches are required to stay home. Masks and daily temperature testing are required for employees.

Masks, sanitizing wipes, and temperature testing are available for shoppers at the Mall Office.

Regular disinfecting of the common areas, particularly busy locations such as restrooms, seating, dining and play areas.

Sanitizer stations are in common areas and management has completed testing confirming the air quality in our centers is superior to the air outside.

Signage is posted throughout the mall reminding shoppers and employees of safety precautions recommended by the CDC. Security officers are monitoring and reminding shoppers to practice social distancing. Safety guidelines are posted throughout the mall and walking traffic arrows are taped to the ground.

Playgrounds and seating in the food courts are closed, and in restrooms, every other stall and sink is taped off.

Customers are encouraged to wear face coverings and check their temperatures before arriving.

The Westgate Mall in Spartanburg has posted similar rules, however its food court is closed until further notice. According to its website, it is taking the following measures:

We will follow all applicable guidelines set forth by local officials.

We encourage everyone on property to follow social distancing guidelines.

Groups of more than 10 people congregating in the mall common area will be prohibited.

The food court seating area is closed until further notice.

Our soft seating areas and common area gathering spaces remain closed until further notice.

Mall management staff will be required to wear these masks while in common areas, public spaces or when other individuals are present.

We are requiring that all vendors and contractors working on property wear masks while on property when other individuals are present.

We are encouraging our retailers to provide their employees with masks upon returning to work at the shopping center and that this equipment be worn while interacting with others.

Hand sanitizer units have been placed throughout the property.

Our mall management staff, security and janitorial staff will be required to undergo a temperature check upon the start of each shift.

Our service provider has increased the frequency of cleaning and sanitizing all high-traffic common areas with an enhanced focus on all touch points with CDC-recommended cleaning agents. Customers are encouraged to contact mall management if an area needs attention.

Each store is required to follow applicable guidelines set forth by relevant government orders; which could include but is not limited to: occupancy restrictions, social distancing markers in checkout lines, and cleaning and sanitizing procedures.

Mall hours at the Haywood Mall, Gaffney Outlets and the Westgate Mall are 11am to 7pm Monday through Saturday and noon to 6pm on Sunday.